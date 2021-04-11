This young man is a regional parliament candidate representing National Movement of Amhara party. (እብን).

He was killed in Metekel, where Abiy Ahmed’s security force is heavily present at the moment. Metekel is administered by command post operating under military. Today, under Abiy Ahmed, no one is safe at all- whether it’s the voters or the candidates. A few months ago, Ezema’s candidate was killed in the town of Bishoftu.

It Seems like Abiy is killing his way continuing on to power.

Abiy Ahmed’s administration is the actual and legal cause of deaths in Ethiopia.

We all must work on how to avoid Abiy Ahmed and collectively design a new transitional terms that realizes an effective right to self-determination and self-governance for all.

Until that day, Abiy Ahmed will continue to kill all competitors one by one!

Remember the following figures who were critics/competitors of Abiy Ahmed, but ended being killed!