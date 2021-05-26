This statement says all about how the USA perceives Ethiopia under Abiy administration. Failed state. Period!! “The US interests cannot be met through a partnership with a failed state. A fraught US-Ethiopia relationship is a far lower price to pay than that of state collapse. The prudent course is clear. In support of a peaceful, prosperous, democratic Ethiopia, America must show resolve.”

– Bob Menendez and Gregory Meeks

US Senators, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee respectively

Breaking: Blinken says he discussed with Sisi Egypt’s water needs, Ethiopian dam

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he discussed Egypt’s water needs and the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during his meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Ethiopia says the hydropower dam is crucial to its economic development, and that it is asserting its rights over Nile waters long controlled by downstream countries under colonial-era agreements.

Widely arid Egypt relies on the Nile for as much as 90% of its fresh water.