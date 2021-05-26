This statement says all about how the USA perceives Ethiopia under Abiy administration. Failed state.

This statement says all about how the USA perceives Ethiopia under Abiy administration. Failed state. Period!!

“The US interests cannot be met through a partnership with a failed state. A fraught US-Ethiopia relationship is a far lower price to pay than that of state collapse. The prudent course is clear. In support of a peaceful, prosperous, democratic Ethiopia, America must show resolve.”
– Bob Menendez and Gregory Meeks
– Bob Menendez and Gregory Meeks

US Senators, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Breaking: Blinken says he discussed with Sisi Egypt’s water needs, Ethiopian dam
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he discussed Egypt’s water needs and the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during his meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
 
Ethiopia says the hydropower dam is crucial to its economic development, and that it is asserting its rights over Nile waters long controlled by downstream countries under colonial-era agreements.
Widely arid Egypt relies on the Nile for as much as 90% of its fresh water.
– REUTERS

