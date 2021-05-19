This poem is dedicated to Ammanuel Wondimu.

I am a Spirit Now – by Giiftii Waaqoo

It was just another day, at least that was what I thought

Little did I know that I was going to be shot

I was neither a criminal nor a running fugitive

I was never a terrorist nor committed any mischief

I was a young Oromo man who is a native

I was living my life, and at the prime of my youth

Transitioning to adulthood to make the best use