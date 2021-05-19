This poem is dedicated to Ammanuel Wondimu.
I am a Spirit Now – by Giiftii Waaqoo
It was just another day, at least that was what I thought
Little did I know that I was going to be shot
I was neither a criminal nor a running fugitive
I was never a terrorist nor committed any mischief
I was a young Oromo man who is a native
I was living my life, and at the prime of my youth
Transitioning to adulthood to make the best use
Little did I know that they were after me
To chase, humiliate, torture, and kill me
They forced me to chant until my voice got hoarse
I was hoping to be freed at the end of this hoax
I begged them with my eyes to spare me from death
They pulled the trigger with no mercy on their face
Bang! Bang! Bang!……they shot me more than once
I went down slowly
My knees could not carry me
With my hands tied back
And the crowd shouting loud
Wait! Was that my Mom screaming?
My Dad and Brother shaking and staring?
Or was I dreaming?
My killers,
How do you explain this to your children?
Let me ask you, do you even have one?
Do you have parents or siblings to understand what mine would feel?
Do you think my nation Oromo, would submit through fear?
My people,
Hold your heads up, for we have a goal to pursue
Remember, we never gave up fighting for freedom, nor have we withdrew
I am a spirit now, and a spirit would suffice
Every wind of freedom requires sacrifice
Let me fly high to be with my Creator
I will watch over you and as your motivator
We will raise that flag
”A Luta Continua!”, we will claim that land, so help us, God!
In Memory of Ammanuel Wondimu, who was killed by the terrorist Ethiopian Government Forces in Dembi Dolloo, May 10th, 2021
Be the first to comment