This picture sums up Ethiopia’s upcoming elections. Cooked voter registration numbers, crooked election board complicit in government electoral fraud, zero contest in large parts of the country, sham process and predetermined outcome.

Not an ounce of credibility. Waste of public resources and aid money. #ShamEthiopianElection2021

Note this as well! According to this Ethiopian National Election Board data, Oromia alone accounts for about 50% of all the registered voters while the remaining regions in total account for the remaining 50%.

እዚህ ጋር ደግሞ የ ባልደራስ እና የኢዜማን ድብቅ ጋብቻ የሚያፈርስ ቪዲዮ እንመለከታለን።