This is OLF Advisor, Dr Shigut Gelata, who has been suffered in Ethiopian prison without a crime.

===========

This is OLF Advisor, Dr Shigut Gelata, who has been suffered in Ethiopian prison without a crime. He was arrested by Ethiopian security forces without a court order on 3 July 2020 in Finfinne. Reports indicate that Dr Shigut is doing well and greeting his fellow Oromo people.