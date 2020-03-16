This is looking like Genocide : Oromo, save your people and the Ethiopian government has no plans to help or save them.

This is looking like Genocide by other means! They are showing off on social media platforms as if they care, hypocrites! 14.3 million people or more have no communication and you have the power to twitch it on. The fact that you didn’t and don’t want to restore communicates services shows your evil intentions and the disregard for human lives!

Ummata miliyoona 14.3 oliitu dukkana keessa nu irraa jira! Addunyaatti iyyachuufin amma…Restore communication now!!! #COVID19 https://t.co/xt0djtfLpU pic.twitter.com/nA4ZKx0vS8 — Kichuu (@kichuu24) March 14, 2020

Akka addunyaan itti jirtu

Hin dhageenye lammiinkoo

Dhukkubni hamaan dhufee

Akka nutti ta’e rakkoo

uummatakoo wallaggaaf

Mee akkamuma haa goonu

of eeggannoo akka godhaniif

Maaliin itti haa dhaamnuu? Afuura isaanii dhabnee

Yaaddoodhaan waxalamnee

Dhukkubni kunis itti seenee

Akka nu duraa hin dhumnee Gadhiisaafii networkii

Saaqaafii sarara bilbilaa

Waa’ee dhukkubicha Hamaa

Akka irraa of eeggataniif

Uummata kiyyaaf himaa Dula Mulugeta Gute

ከኮሮናቫይረስ ጋር በተያያዘ ኢንተርኔት በተቋረጠባቸው አካባቢዎች የተለወጠ ነገር እንደሌለ ኢትዮቴሌኮም አስታወቀ https://t.co/bqGwiJrt9k pic.twitter.com/l4FtaleVWY — Kichuu (@kichuu24) March 16, 2020

Like it or not, PM @AbiyAhmedAli is trying to create a one-man rule system in #Ethiopia. A one-man, who is superficial with superstitious beliefs, Abiy is going to be here without accountability, doing all what the cold-blooded Meles did. It is citizens duty to fight back. pic.twitter.com/66QdBh6qyy — 𝙱𝚎𝚏𝚎𝚀𝚊𝚍𝚞 𝚉. 𝙷𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚞 (@befeqe) March 15, 2020

Oduu Ammee!! Yeroo ammaa kana manni Gaazexeessitoota Raadiyoo Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo (SBO) fi qondaala ABO #Lammii_Beenyaa Poolisii federaalaatiin marfamee sakatta’amaa jira https://t.co/eiMUG3yV1q pic.twitter.com/U2gXnpzgi1 — Kichuu (@kichuu24) March 14, 2020

China has imposed stricter screening and quarantine measures on travelers entering the border through flights, trains, ships and roads as coronavirus cases soared around the world xhne.ws/5fWwG



ODUU Hatattama Oduule Jajjabo kan oromo kuno |Abiy Ahmed |hayyota siyasa kan akka jawar fixuf kuno



AGM; Mootummaan ABO Balleessuf Hojjachaa Jiraachu fi Oduulee Ijoo Biiyyaa fi Addunyaalessaa

