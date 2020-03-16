This is looking like Genocide! Oromo, save your people and the Ethiopian government has no plans to help or save them.

March 16, 2020

This is looking like Genocide : Oromo, save your people and the Ethiopian government has no plans to help or save them.

This is looking like Genocide by other means! They are showing off on social media platforms as if they care, hypocrites! 14.3 million people or more have no communication and you have the power to twitch it on. The fact that you didn’t and don’t want to restore communicates services shows your evil intentions and the disregard for human lives!

Akka addunyaan itti jirtu
Hin dhageenye lammiinkoo
Dhukkubni hamaan dhufee
Akka nutti ta’e rakkoo

uummatakoo wallaggaaf
Mee akkamuma haa goonu
of eeggannoo akka godhaniif
Maaliin itti haa dhaamnuu?

Afuura isaanii dhabnee
Yaaddoodhaan waxalamnee
Dhukkubni kunis itti seenee
Akka nu duraa hin dhumnee

Gadhiisaafii networkii
Saaqaafii sarara bilbilaa
Waa’ee dhukkubicha Hamaa
Akka irraa of eeggataniif
Uummata kiyyaaf himaa

Dula Mulugeta Gute

China has imposed stricter screening and quarantine measures on travelers entering the border through flights, trains, ships and roads as coronavirus cases soared around the world xhne.ws/5fWwG

ODUU Hatattama Oduule Jajjabo kan oromo kuno |Abiy Ahmed |hayyota siyasa kan akka jawar fixuf kuno

AGM; Mootummaan ABO Balleessuf Hojjachaa Jiraachu fi Oduulee Ijoo Biiyyaa fi Addunyaalessaa

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.