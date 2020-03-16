This is looking like Genocide : Oromo, save your people and the Ethiopian government has no plans to help or save them.
This is looking like Genocide by other means! They are showing off on social media platforms as if they care, hypocrites! 14.3 million people or more have no communication and you have the power to twitch it on. The fact that you didn’t and don’t want to restore communicates services shows your evil intentions and the disregard for human lives!
Ummata miliyoona 14.3 oliitu dukkana keessa nu irraa jira! Addunyaatti iyyachuufin amma…Restore communication now!!! #COVID19 https://t.co/xt0djtfLpU pic.twitter.com/nA4ZKx0vS8
Akka addunyaan itti jirtu
Hin dhageenye lammiinkoo
Dhukkubni hamaan dhufee
Akka nutti ta’e rakkoo
uummatakoo wallaggaaf
Mee akkamuma haa goonu
of eeggannoo akka godhaniif
Maaliin itti haa dhaamnuu?
Afuura isaanii dhabnee
Yaaddoodhaan waxalamnee
Dhukkubni kunis itti seenee
Akka nu duraa hin dhumnee
Gadhiisaafii networkii
Saaqaafii sarara bilbilaa
Waa’ee dhukkubicha Hamaa
Akka irraa of eeggataniif
Uummata kiyyaaf himaa
ከኮሮናቫይረስ ጋር በተያያዘ ኢንተርኔት በተቋረጠባቸው አካባቢዎች የተለወጠ ነገር እንደሌለ ኢትዮቴሌኮም አስታወቀ https://t.co/bqGwiJrt9k pic.twitter.com/l4FtaleVWY
Sagalee Warra Sagalee hin Qabneef Haa Taanu!! https://t.co/ASHEnQFZ9A pic.twitter.com/liEOQ4K5Wx
Like it or not, PM @AbiyAhmedAli is trying to create a one-man rule system in #Ethiopia. A one-man, who is superficial with superstitious beliefs, Abiy is going to be here without accountability, doing all what the cold-blooded Meles did.
It is citizens duty to fight back. pic.twitter.com/66QdBh6qyy
Oduu Ammee!! Yeroo ammaa kana manni Gaazexeessitoota Raadiyoo Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo (SBO) fi qondaala ABO #Lammii_Beenyaa Poolisii federaalaatiin marfamee sakatta’amaa jira https://t.co/eiMUG3yV1q pic.twitter.com/U2gXnpzgi1
China has imposed stricter screening and quarantine measures on travelers entering the border through flights, trains, ships and roads as coronavirus cases soared around the world xhne.ws/5fWwG
