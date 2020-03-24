This is in Oromia: the below picture showing the local Oromo community meeting in very crowded manner.

And the above picture is the Oromia taskforce meeting held in Finfinne to discussion about combating Coronavirus. These reckless authorities don’t care about the mass health situation during this critical period. We know they placed to this high political position in the name of Oromo people. Some of them didn’t attend high school, but ‘leading’ a nation by political appointment. And they only looking after their interest and comfort, not public interest.



ODUU Hatattama Afaan Oromo Ijo Adunya| Jawara abiya akekachisu Abiy |Tarkanfi jajabdu fudhachu kuno