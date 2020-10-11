This is Awol Abuduro. He was gunned down today in Baalee Roobe/Oromia
He was among less than twenty Qeerroo chanting ‘Free Jawar’ on the streets of the town. The Janjaweed militia of lunatic Ato Abiy opened fire and killed him.
Why people still coming out to demonstrate? Why our media call for demonstration? There is no point in demonstration. NO POINT. Do you want to fight? Go to the bush, join armed group, or create your own armed force to fight. That is the ONLY way to fight, stop coming out to demonstrate and get killed. Demonstration only works when you have a voice. To have a voice first have some respect for yourself and fight for freedom.
