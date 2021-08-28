This famous photo is known as “The Kiss of Life.” (1967).

Randall Champion accidentally touched a high-voltage line, electrifying himself and stopping his heart. A fellow linemen J.D. Thompson performed mouth-to-mouth CPR until paramedics arrived. Champion survived. This famous photo is known as “The Kiss of Life.” (1967). Photo by Rocco Morabito.

In 1989, Boris Yeltsin (then newly elected to the new Soviet parliament and the Supreme Soviet) visited the Johnson Space Center in Houston (Texas) and made an impromptu visit to a grocery store in the area with his staff. According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, Yeltsin “roamed the aisles nodding his head in amazement”, especially excited about frozen pudding pops and free cheese samples.

In his own biography, Yeltsin wrote: “When I saw those shelves crammed with hundreds, thousands of cans, cartons and goods of every possible sort, for the first time I felt quite frankly sick with despair for the Soviet people.” A German woman burning tons of legal paper money during the hyperinflation of German currency in the 1920s. The paper money was cheaper than wood or coal, and families used it to fuel their fires during the crisis. Felix Rodriguez and Che Guevara, moments before his execution in Bolivia, 1967. A Filipino baby and her family inside a human zoo in New York, US, 1906. Mentally ill patients in England, 1910 “Hydrotherapy treatments consisted of placing patients in baths or steam cabinets for extended periods of time to treat various conditions or simply to calm the patients down. The patients were often not given a choice and were forced to undergo treatment if the patient wasn’t calm.”