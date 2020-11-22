These refugees fled a massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. They join tens of thousands making the journey to Sudan

After conducting an independent investigation, Amnesty said that scores — and likely hundreds — of people were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra.

“This is a horrific tragedy whose true extent only time will tell as communication in Tigray remains shut down,” said the regional director for the human rights organization, Deprose Muchena, in a statement at the time.

Hospitals overwhelmed

A clean-up operation began as bodies were buried and the injured were rushed to hospital.

“When we arrived, we found that many people had been killed or injured,” another local resident, whom Amnesty International connected to CNN, said over the phone. “Then we worked together to pick up the dead and take the wounded to the hospital.”

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, he said families buried their own dead and the government buried those who were unclaimed. The witness, who came into Mai-Kadra as an EDF volunteer, estimated that 150-200 people were attacked but added that quantifying exact numbers was difficult in such a large place.

The volunteer said it will be difficult to regain his “sanity,” after seeing something so gruesome for the first time. The struggle between the federal government and the TPLF is not over yet, he warned.

“In Ethiopia, I have never seen anything so bad at my age. It will take a lot of work to make the local community more resilient in the future, as well as to prevent the families of the deceased from taking revenge,” he said.

A medical doctor in the Mai-Kadra area said under condition of anonymity that the attack was carried out with sharp objects, like machetes and knives. He said the victims must have tried to defend themselves at one point, because some were killed by guns.

Patients were treated at his hospital within 24 hours, with those who were severely injured referred to more suitable institutions. There was no electricity, internet or running water in the town and the only activity was that of defense forces and aid workers.

“When I arrived in Mai-Kadra town, corpses were seen on the streets,” he said. “We went into some houses and found that there was no water or electricity, not even for us. It was impossible for anyone to work and eat around the area.”

He said it was impossible to quantify the deaths, and it remains to be seen who carried out the attack.

Tigray civilians paying the price

As Ethiopian troops close in on Tigray’s capital of Mekelle, leaders of the TPLF refuse to surrender. In a statement posted by the TPLF on Facebook Wednesday, Tigrayan leaders vowed that “the people of Tigray will never kneel down to actions of aggressors,” as Abiy said the deadline for them to surrender had expired.

The Tigrayan leaders accused federal forces of killing innocent civilians while targeting churches and homes. The government has denied targeting civilians and CNN has been unable to verify claims from either parties due to the communications blackout. Internet, mobile phones and landlines are all down.

While the warring factions sling accusations at each other, hundreds of civilians are dying across the region as violence continues.

Halka Alm, a 42-year-old father of three, arrived in Hamdayet, Sudan from a village in Ethiopia which he told CNN was attacked by “abusive soldiers” with guns, knives and machetes during the night. He also fled on foot to the border and some of his children and other relatives got lost along the way.

He accused Abiy’s army of targeting ethnic Tigrayans and his home was looted. Redwan Hussein, the government spokesperson for the State of Emergency task force, told CNN on Wednesday that no civilians had been killed by the federal forces that they knew of.