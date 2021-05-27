There’s little hope that Ethiopia’s June 21st elections can credibly reflect the will of the people

A spokesperson for the EU has told the 𝕿𝔥𝔢 𝕱𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢 𝕴𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔭𝔱 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫 that it’s no longer practically feasible to deploy an Election Expert Mission to Ethiopia for the June 21 general elections.

“The deployment of a technical EU EEM would take a minimum of four weeks [including one week to complete quarantine], and we are now only 24 days before the election date. Therefore, deployment of such a mission is no longer practically feasible”, said Gesine Knolle, EU COM press officer for foreign affairs and security policy, in an emailed response to 𝕿𝔥𝔢 𝕱𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢 𝕴𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔭𝔱 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫

This will mean that the European Union will send neither an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) nor an Election Expert Mission (EU EEM) to assess that electoral processes ahead of the June 2021 polls meet international standards. Earlier this month, the European Union cancelled its plans to send a team of observers after Ethiopian authorities “refused the fulfilment of the standard requirements for any EU EOM”.

Spokesman of Ethiopia’s foreign ministry, Ambassador Dina Mufti, said in a subsequent press conference that the EU then requested to send a team of election experts consisting of 4-6 members. While the European Union was awaiting response from Ethiopia’s foreign ministry, the Election Board moved the date of the elections by two weeks to June 21. With Ethiopian authorities showing no signs of willingness to cooperate with the European Union, the latter has decided that it has now become practically impossible to send the experts to Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is facing one of the most trying times in recent memory on the diplomatic front. Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Bob Menendez said in a hearing today that there’s little hope that Ethiopia’s 2021 elections can credibly reflect the will of the people. The U.S. has also imposed a visa restriction on Ethiopian officials and economic sanctions over their handling of the humanitarian crisis in Tigray and the security situation in many parts of the country. The European Union may also follow suit and impose sanctions on Ethiopian officials.

“The EU stands ready to activate all its foreign policy tools. Discussions are ongoing” said Ms. Knolle in response to an enquiry on what course of action the EU is considering.