There will be no power vacuum, Farmaajo tells parliament President Mohamed Farmaajo has hinted at term extension in his address at parliament today noting there will be no power vacuum in the country until new leadership is elected.

Addressing the Lower House Saturday after returning with no deal from Dhusamareb, Farmaajo said there will be no vacuum at the presidency but threw the ball to parliament to guide the remainder of the electoral process.

“Parliament has the authority to determine the future of this country but there will be no power vacuum,” the president said.

His term in office is set to lapse on Monday while that of the Federal Parliament came to a close on December 27.

The president also reiterated earlier remarks by information minister Osman Dube directing blame at Puntland and Jubbaland for the failure of the talks.

He said he sent Prime Minister Mohamed Roble last month to Puntland but after several days there was no concrete agreement adding that he had been trying to convince Puntland and Jubbaland to compromise for the last eight months.

Talks in Dhusamareb ended last night without any agreement forcing the president to return to Mogadishu today. Ahmed Madobe has since accused Farmaajo of trying to advance clan interests in the Gedo region by refusing to let Jubbaland take charge of the elections.