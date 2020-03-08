The world will eventually realize the facts behind the shocking terrorism against the Oromo people!

Kidnaping someone who was only using incredible peaceful languages, and who was trying to advise his supporters about the importance of lawfulness is more than a political crime!

Mr. Abdii Raggaasaa must be released!!!

Jaal Abdii Raggaasaa bakka geessitanii baasaa Mootummaa Abbaa irree kolonel Abiyot si gaafataa jirra akkasuma Dhimma Jaal Abdii irratti bbc Afaan oromo waan gabaasan wal dhageessisaa