April 18, 2020

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that although there are some encouraging signs in some countries, there are worrying trends in others, as global COVID-19 cases topped two million.

BREAKING NEWS | South Africa’s COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 3034. #sabcnews

#Coronavirus Watch in Mideast, April 18: xhne.ws/tTS4d
–Turkey becomes hardest-hit country in Mideast;
–Iran’s confirmed cases surpass 80,000;
–Israel’s total cases climb to 13,265;
–Egypt and Sudan see biggest single-day rise of confirmed cases.

