The war between Russia and Ukraine reached Ethiopia!!

The Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa wrote a piece of controversy and said to them write this below. Dear friends, customers of the Russian Embassy! Everyday we get dozens of papers, hundreds of comments with words of support.

We are proud that our community lives in strong, lasting friendships, that show support and support in times of need.

We appreciate your support and choosing to Standwith Russia as we fight Naziism like our ancestors did 80 years ago. But the German embassy in Addis Ababa who was very angry about that writing and saw that they had been attacked clearly in Germany wrote a long note saying this.

We are sorry, but we can’t shut up about this!. Independent national attack, civil bombings and hospitals, like the mother and child hospital in Mariupol city Ukraine which was bombed yesterday in excuse to “fight against Nazism, it’s the symbol. The sad part of the stupidity and the lies.

“This war is not about the fight against nasalism, it’s about fighting for democracy, freedom of press and public voice, which is the biggest obstacle and danger to dictatorial systems” It’s coming from you.

Russian tanks don’t bring peace, water or food, surely they only bring harm and destruction!

These “Ethiopianists” are the ones who supported Abiy when war broke out in Tigrai & cheered when those soldiers raped 1000s of Tigrai women. Now these “Ethiopians” are standing with Russia in #UkraineInvasion. Russian Embassy is appreciating their solidarity messages! How sad! pic.twitter.com/JANzsdngI0 — Samuel Bekele (@SamBekeleGerba) March 10, 2022