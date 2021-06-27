The war between Ethiopia and Eritrea (1961-1991) was the war between Amhara elite including the last Emperor and the Eritrean freedom fighters.
The joker Card-Trump Card
The war between Ethiopia and Eritrea (1961-1991) was the war between Amhara elite including the last Emperor and the Eritrean freedom fighters. The Oromos who perished in the Eritrean soil were just a joker card/trump card/ who tried to make one of them victorious under the cover of defending the Ethiopian sovereignty.
On the first Eritrean Freedom Day, after referendum, it was Obboo Leenco Lata, who traveled to Eritrea as a guest of honor representing the Transitional government of Ethiopia. If I am mistaken, I stand corrected. On that freedom day, he promised that never, ever a single Oromo life would be perished again on the Eritrean soil. However, that promise did not materialize and during the 1998-2000 Ethio-Eritrean War thousands of Oromo lives perished at the Badime and Zalambasa front line.
The war between Ethiopia and Tigray, which started on November 4, 2021, is a war between Amhara and Tegaru mainly for territorial claim ርስት, which the Oromos have nothing to do with that territorial conflict. But the Oromos are still used as a Joker card Baaca card who are sacrificing their precious lives under the cover of defending sovereignty while the sovereignty of the country is violated by the invited foreign army. The Oromos are dying for nothing but to make one of the conflicting parties victorious.
It is time the Oromos and the southern people come back home and put their own house in order and defend their own homeland. No remorse any more for any Oromo who is dying for this meaningless and protracted war.
ፋሽስቱ አብይ አህመድ ” ኢትዮጵያ ታሸንፋለች ” በሚል ሽፋን የስልጣኑ ማራዘሚያ አድርጎ እሳት ውስጥ ሊማግዳቸው የነበሩ ወጣቶች ” የአምባገነኖች የስልጣን ማራዘሚያ አንሆንም ከመሞት መሰንበት ” በማለት እጃቸውን ለ TDF ሰጥተዋል :: ወጣቶቹ እንዴት በልጥግና ሰዎች ተጭበርብረው ወደ ግንባር እንደተላኩም ይናገራሉ:: “ሸምሱ ሱሌማን እባላለሁ የመጣሁት ከሲዳማ ነው። ከዩኒቨርስቲ እንደተመረኩ ነው የመጣሁት። ስንመጣ ፔርሶኔል ትሁናላችሁ በተማራችሁበት ሞያ ትሰራላችሁ ብለው አታለው አምጥተው ነው ወደ ውግያ ያስገቡን።..”
ብልጥግና የአደገኛ ቦዘኔዎች ስብስብ ነው ስንል በምክኒያት ነው
Yaa saba Oromoo, waan bira goochuu yoo dadhabdee ijooleenkee gara dirree waraanaa Tigraay jiruuti akka hin eergamnne falmadhu!
