The joker Card-Trump Card

The war between Ethiopia and Eritrea (1961-1991) was the war between Amhara elite including the last Emperor and the Eritrean freedom fighters. The Oromos who perished in the Eritrean soil were just a joker card/trump card/ who tried to make one of them victorious under the cover of defending the Ethiopian sovereignty.

On the first Eritrean Freedom Day, after referendum, it was Obboo Leenco Lata, who traveled to Eritrea as a guest of honor representing the Transitional government of Ethiopia. If I am mistaken, I stand corrected. On that freedom day, he promised that never, ever a single Oromo life would be perished again on the Eritrean soil. However, that promise did not materialize and during the 1998-2000 Ethio-Eritrean War thousands of Oromo lives perished at the Badime and Zalambasa front line.

The war between Ethiopia and Tigray, which started on November 4, 2021, is a war between Amhara and Tegaru mainly for territorial claim ርስት, which the Oromos have nothing to do with that territorial conflict. But the Oromos are still used as a Joker card Baaca card who are sacrificing their precious lives under the cover of defending sovereignty while the sovereignty of the country is violated by the invited foreign army. The Oromos are dying for nothing but to make one of the conflicting parties victorious.