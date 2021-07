The vast majority of the diplomats recalled by the Ethiopian government are reported to be unwilling to return to Ethiopia.

A preliminary report says most of these diplomats start seeking asylums in western countries.

97% of the diplomas who work at the Ethiopian embassies and consulates have failed to return and are seeking refuge .

If You are also intelligent, would you go back to Ethiopia at this time from America, UK & Germany?

Via: Jigjigaonline

Ethiopia: {ውስጥ አዋቂ} አስደንጋጩ የደመቀ ቀጭን ተእዛዝ! አምባሳደሮቹ በአስቸኳይ ተጠሩ!!

