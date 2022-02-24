The United Nations Refugee Aid Organization (UNHCR) has warned Russia that the military

measures launched in Ukraine will be “determined by the humanitarian impact on peaceful people”. The organization that said that it is in a hurry and the threat of the military campaign, in a statement that said “There is no winner in war.” “But souls without numbers are equal.” He said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday Wednesday “President Putin, your soldiers stop attacking Ukraine.” Give a chance to peace. We had agreed at a meeting held by the security council saying many people have died.

Refugee aid organization led by Filippo Grandi has said “we have seen people injured and fleeing for their safety” in the Ukraine invasion. The organization has asked Ukraine to open their borders for those who want security and security.