The United Nations Refugee Aid Organization (UNHCR) has warned Russia that the military
measures launched in Ukraine will be “determined by the humanitarian impact on peaceful people”. The organization that said that it is in a hurry and the threat of the military campaign, in a statement that said “There is no winner in war.” “But souls without numbers are equal.” He said.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday Wednesday “President Putin, your soldiers stop attacking Ukraine.” Give a chance to peace. We had agreed at a meeting held by the security council saying many people have died.
Refugee aid organization led by Filippo Grandi has said “we have seen people injured and fleeing for their safety” in the Ukraine invasion. The organization has asked Ukraine to open their borders for those who want security and security.
It is expected that the Ukrainian conflict will get the maximum attention when the United Nations Human Rights Council begins next week. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that he will make a speech at the meeting that will start on Tuesday, February 22, 2014, a spokesman of the United Nations Human Rights Council. On the next day, the United States, Britain and the European Union will broadcast a video message in the congress.
It is expected that the secretary of the United Nations Human Rights Council Antonio Guterres and the head of human rights Michelle Bachelette will make a speech at this meeting. This meeting that will take five weeks will be discussed on different issues including the human rights in Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar, Ethiopia and Venezuela.
የተባበሩት መንግሥታት የስደተኞች መርጃ ድርጅት (UNHCR) ሩሲያ በዩክሬን በጀመረችው ወታደራዊ እርምጃ “በሰላማዊ ሰዎች ላይ የሚያስከትለው ሰብዓዊ መዘዝ አስከፊ” እንደሚሆን አስጠነቀቀ። በፍጥነት እያሽቆለቆለ በሚገኘው ሁኔታ እና በወታደራዊው ዘመቻ ሥጋት እንደገባው የገለጸው ድርጅቱ ዛሬ ሐሙስ ባወጣው መግለጫ “በጦርነት አሸናፊ የለም። ነገር ግን ቁጥር ስፍር የሌላቸው ነፍሶች ይመሳቀላሉ” ብሏል።
የተባበሩት መንግሥታት ድርጅት ዋና ጸሐፊ አንቶኒዮ ጉቴሬዝ ትናንት ረቡዕ “ፕሬዝደንት ፑቲን ወታደሮችዎ ዩክሬንን ከማጥቃት ያቁሙ። ለሰላም ዕድል ይስጡ። በርካታ ሰዎች ሞተዋል” ሲሉ በጸጥታ ጥበቃው ምክር ቤት በተደረገ ስብሰባ ላይ ተማጽነው ነበር።
ፊሊፖ ግራንዲ የሚመሩት የስደተኞች መርጃ ድርጅት በወረራው በዩክሬን “የተጎዱ እና ለደህንነታቸው ከለላ ፍለጋ የሚሸሹ ሰዎች መኖራቸውን ተመልክተናል” ብሏል። የዩክሬን አጎራባች አገራት ደህንነት እና ጥበቃ ለሚሹ ሰዎች ድንበሮቻቸውን እንዲከፍቱ ድርጅቱ ጠይቋል።
በሚቀጥለው ሣምንት የተባበሩት መንግሥታት ድርጅት የሰብዓዊ መብቶች ምክር ቤት ስብሰባ ሲጀመር የዩክሬን ግጭት ከፍተኛውን ትኩረት ያገኛል ተብሎ ይጠበቃል። የሩሲያ ውጭ ጉዳይ ሚኒስትር ሰርጌይ ላቭሮቭ በመጪው ማክሰኞ የካቲት 22 ቀን 2014 በሚጀመረው ስብሰባ ተገኝተው ንግግር እንደሚያደርጉ የተባበሩት መንግሥታት ድርጅት የሰብዓዊ መብቶች ምክር ቤት ቃል አቀባይ አረጋግጠዋል። በተመሣሣይ ቀን የአሜሪካ፣ ብሪታኒያ እና የአውሮፓ ኅብረት አቻዎቻቸው በምክር ቤቱ የቪዲዮ መልዕክት ያስተላልፋሉ።
የተባበሩት መንግሥታት ድርጅት የሰብዓዊ መብቶች ምክር ቤት ዋንኛ አመታዊ ጉባኤ በሆነው በዚህ ስብሰባ የድርጅቱ ዋና ጸሐፊ አንቶኒዮ ጉቴሬዝ እና የሰብዓዊ መብቶች ኃላፊዋ ሚሼል ባቼሌት ንግግር ያደርጋሉ ተብሎ ይጠበቃል። አምስት ሣምንታት የሚወስደው ይኸ ስብሰባ በአፍጋኒስታን፣ ቤላሩስ፣ ምያንማር፣ ኢትዮጵያ እና ቬንዝዌላ የሰብዓዊ መብቶች ይዞታን ጨምሮ በተለያዩ ጉዳዮች ላይ ይመክራል
Source: DW
