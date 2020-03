The United Nations on Tuesday launched a report on the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for global solidarity to respond to the impacts of COVID-19, which have caused and will cause tremendous losses to the human society.

“Essential health services must continue,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monday at a daily briefing, noting people still need life-saving treatment for a range of diseases in addition to COVID-19.