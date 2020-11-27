The UN Security Council must address the root cause based on its own charter that guarantees the right to self-determination.

The UN and international communities need to address the root cause of Ethiopia’s problems. Window dressing will not get the country anywhere. The conflict between the TPLF and Abiy/Nafxanyaa is a symptom of the disease. The cure cannot be bandaging the symptom. It should address the root cause. At the root of Ethiopian’s endless conflict is the unsolved Oromo people’s quest for the right to self-determination. This principle is included in the UN Charter:

“All peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

Via Moa Abagodu