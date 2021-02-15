The UAE likely to quits its Assab military base

A reliable report from a well-placed source indicates that the Emirati armed forces stationed at the Assab base in Eritrea since 2015 have discreetly been packing their bags in recent days. Their departure, which is connected to Abu Dhabi’s decision to withdraw from the conflict in Yemen, could have repercussions as far afield as Tigray.

Report that Ethiopia is paying the Eritrean troops in Tigray. Eritrean troops given 10.000 – 20.000 birr (200-400 €) a large sum for Eritrean conscripts who get around 3 USD a month.

Fierce fighting between ENDF allies and Tigray forces around Samre. Tigray claims victory

— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) February 15, 2021