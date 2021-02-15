The UAE likely to quits its Assab military base

February 15, 2021

The UAE likely to quits its Assab military base

A reliable report from a well-placed source indicates that the Emirati armed forces stationed at the Assab base in Eritrea since 2015 have discreetly been packing their bags in recent days. Their departure, which is connected to Abu Dhabi’s decision to withdraw from the conflict in Yemen, could have repercussions as far afield as Tigray.
SRN

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.