The TPLF forces have started their efforts to close the road that connects Ethiopia and Djibouti. The Canfar administration said that the TPLF forces have started their efforts to cut the control of Sardo Oy through the road that connects Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Tigray army is on the verge of attacking Sardo’ as they are reporting news from inside Afar region.

Afar region said that they will defend themselves from any attack brought on their region.

The fights are going on now in the north four especially in the second region Zone, 2′.

The Afar administration said that the people who fled from the new wars reached three hundred thousand and 300,000 people.

The migrants can do more than that as the wars continue.

It has been said that TPLF wants to close the road that connects Djibouti and Ethiopia.

If Allah wills, follow here for updates.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa