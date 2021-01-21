The topic of the conference is “Preventing genocide in Ethiopia and the Role of the media”

Oromia Human Rights Group (a coalition of Advocacy for Oromia, OSG, OMRHO and Human Rights League for Horn of Africa) in collaboration with Oromia Global Forum (OGF) organised a conference on Human Rights.

Date 24 January 2021 Time- 2-5 pm UK time, or 9:00 am -12:00 pm EST US time. Venue- ZOOM

The topic of the conference is “Preventing genocide in Ethiopia and the Role of the media”

Speakers include Professor Kjetil Tronvoll (a long time researcher and expert on Human Rights, Democracy and Election in Ethiopia). He will speak alongside an expert on Journalism the role of media, and two others with extensive knowledge of the Human rights situation in Ethiopia.

BBS: Bultum Broadcasting Services

The Crisis in Ethiopia and the Role of Media | KELLO MEDIA (January 20, 2021)

DISCUSSANTS: Dr. Trevor Trueman Dr. Banti Ujulu Tesso