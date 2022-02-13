The Tigray army planning to take over the Salt district of Afdera. The Tigray army has been said that they are about to take over the Salt district of Afdera and they are threatening to take over the city of Sardo that goes through the road that connects Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Ahmed Keloita, the head of the Afar telecommunications office told The Reporter news that the fight is still going on in five districts in their district.

The Canfar administration announced a few weeks ago that TPLF has entered Kilib Resu district with borders with Tigray region. The wars that are spreading inside four sides said that they have made progress in the front of the war.

There is fear that the Tigray army will come to the road that connects Djibouti and Ethiopia while they are reported that they are coming to the city of Sardo which goes through that road.

Ahmed Kolayt said that the total number of people displaced from the wars in the Canfar regional government is more than 400,000 people and the region needs support.

Alo Yayo who is the coordinator of humanitarian aid in Afar district said that if the federal government and other regions don’t support the region of Canfarta, TPLF will take over the city of Sardo which is an important road that is on the road. Connect Djibouti and Ethiopia.

