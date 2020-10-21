The story of Lammii Kuraa is the story of all Oromo farmers near Finfinne-

Whose ancestral land is being taken away from them, in some cases through burning down of their houses, if they refuse to vacate. PP/OPDO is doing this for “prosperity.” The only ones prospering are the land-grabbers and the PP/OPDO cadres. The Oromo farmers, together with their families, are thrown out on the street. PP/OPDO’s are selling Oromia and Oromo’s future to the highest bidder, and they have no shame to tell us this is “prosperity.”

#SAY NO TO THE FINFINNE'S MASTER PLAN!

Hussen raadaarii ija diinaa jala erga seente booda, hardhammoo kiyyoo harka diinaa jalatti nu jalaa seentee?!

Hidhamtoota hafan waliin rabbi si haa baasu, Silaas maal godhu?!! Kan rabbiitu caalaa, nu haa tumsukaa!!