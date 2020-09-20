The State of Multinational Federalism in Ethiopia.

September 20, 2020

Please join the Oromo Advocacy Alliance on September 20 at 11:00 am EDT for an insightful panel entitled: The State of Multinational Federalism in Ethiopia. The panel includes voices from the Oromo, Somali, Kambatta/Hadiya, Silte, and Wolayita.

