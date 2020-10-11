The #Sidama’s #PP Hijacked State, Its Heroes and Villains and A Call for the Nation to Reassert Its Hijacked State as #PP Becomes #Unconstitutional.

I. Background

The Sidama nation as the rest of the oppressed nations in Ethiopia has been demanding its rights to be restored since it has been conquered by Abyssinian king Menelik II during the period of Berlin’s conference of scramble for African in 1880s. The groups supporting their king argue that the king’s expansion was territorial thus it was not colonial. The colonised argue that, as the Berlin’s conference was focussed on agreeing who to take which part of Africa without any consideration for its legitimate owners, the Abyssinian Menelik’s colonial regime has equally negotiated with all colonial powers to ensure its colonial expansion where the regime has committed genocide as it went through the colonies.

For example, king Menelik II has negotiated with France and sold Djibouti to France, as it had negotiated with Italy to hand Eritrea to them and to Britain Somaliland and many more. Evidences show that in return France gave Menelik II 1000s of rifles whilst Britain assisting him militarily. The intent was an historic and real. Therefore, the colonial subjects to this date remain confused simply because the colonisers managed to diffuse their identity into the psyches of their subjects hence obfuscate them to forget their identity by accepting the colonisers in the manner their European colonies counterparts. Therefore, the symbiotic relationship the Sidama, Oromo and the other colonies cadres forge is linked with their mentality to remain loyal to their rulers by severely compromising the rights of their own nations.

II. The Sidama and Its Hard Earned Victory As indicated above the Sidama nation has been fighting for its rights to be respected, the nation’s colonial occupation to come to an end and its dignity, national identity taken away from the nation to be restored and its rights to managing its own affairs to be asserted for the nation to be able to be free and equal.

The Sidama nation as the Oromo and the rest of the subjugated nations of the empire has bitterly fought to achieve the current statehood. Since the recent change has occurred following the Oromo revolution (end 2014 to end 2017) primarily and the entire nations in general, the Sidama has paid huge sacrifices to PM Abiy Ahmed’s dictatorial regime to earn its’ constitutionally guaranteed rights to a statehood. Over 247 Sidama civilians were executed by Abiy’s security and army whilst over 5000 Sidama were unlawfully incarcerated from whom over 340 remain incarcerated to this date. Therefore, the current gain was not given by Abiy or PP but has been earned with the bloods and bones of the Sidama sons and daughters: and the other fraternal federalist nations and their selfless politicians who have unreservedly supported the Sidama’s just cause. In these aspects prominently stand the Oromo nation and its politicians including Obbo Jawar Mohammed, Obbo Bekele Garba, Professor Merara Gudina, OLF’s leadership and the entire Qeerroo/Qaarree; who have consistently stood by the Sidama nation.

III. Unionist PM and His PP’s Plot to Stop the Sidama’s Stride toward Self-Rule Since this despotic dictator PM has assumed power in April 2018 after over 5,800 Oromo civilians scarified their precious lives to pave a way for his power; he has been plotting to stop the Sidama nation from moving forward with its demand for statehood. He has tried everything possible including the indicated execution of civilians, mass imprisonment of its intelligentsia and a full militarisstion of the Sidama land. His regime has terrorised the nation with all possible means. It has used all national, regional and international pro unionist Medias to vilify the Sidama nation. This didn’t stop Sidama from its course of action; hence the nation was able to snatch its statehood from the hands of despots involuntarily.

IV. The Plot for Hijacking of the Sidama State After failing to stop the Sidama’s stride towards its statehood, colonel Abiy’s dictatorial regime has put its contingency plan in place. In doing so, he has assigned SEPDM’s cadres to recruit immoral Sidama cadres known for their anti-Sidama sentiment (villains) to come forward as candidates. Therefore, those Sidama politicians (heroes) who have cooperated with the Sidama nation during the course of its demands for statehood were systematically removed from power to be replaced by meticulously recruited, Sidama hid wearing wolves. These wolves were installed on the positions where genuine pro-Sidama politicians were removed. These are the wolf dogs barking in Sidama’s hard earned State as they implement the agendas of the enemies of the nation ruling with gun barrel.

V. Hijacking of the Sidama’s Some Youth Group Organised Under the traditional Names of the Sidama Heroes – The ‘Ejjeetto’ And SLM’s Executives

From the imprisoned Ejjeetto with SLM’s executives, who have previously selflessly fought for the cause of the Sidama nation succumbed to the evil plot they have bitterly fought against. About a half dozen of them were given some positions as they were recruited by the wolves to erroneously advocate for the unionist installed by the PP politicians unable to understand their hidden mottos or tempted with temporarily benefit for their material gain. These groups including SLM’s executives claim that the Sidama nation has achieved its ultimate goal after becoming a national state. Sadly, these Sidamas are a terribly failed heroes and heroines as they fail to understand the fact that becoming a state is not an end, just beginning. They fail to understand the following hard evidences. Since the Sidama nation became a national state under the spotlights of the global community, it has benefited:-

1.PP/Unionist recruited corrupt cadres who were installed and groomed to destroy the fabrics of being Sidama and Sidama’s national identity 2.Having an installed corrupt cadres groomed to be so – as the enemies of the nation plot to create lame state similar to Gambella, Benshangul and others 3.Having 100% subservient Cadres with criminal background who obey the orders of SEPDM and its Federal unionist rulers without questioning. 4.The State that 100% look alike and remains ‘Zone’ without having the stature of Statehood so that the other nations demanding for a statehood take the lesson of failure from Sidama (all unionists are working to this end). 5.The Sidama’s identity and languages are being put under serious difficulties as the unionists plot to make their language in Sidama capital- a working language. 6.Distancing genuine Sidama nationalists who have paid heavy prices for the rights of their nation from power and leadership positions as per their PM’s advises 7.Creating divisive political culture in a closely knitted Sidama society in order for the unionist regime to rule over them easily as they bicker with one another. 8.Creating and grooming PP- the Sidama nation fought against for ~130 years. 9.Hijacking all the Sidama’s hard earned victories and institutions including the Sidama Media Network (SMN) and social capital to be able to silence the nation. 10.Destruction of the sense of identity by corrupting the Sidama’s youth, elders, religious circles, intelligentsia and prominent groups of society and many more. The nation has not paid an ultimate price to be where it is today. This must be be changed now!!

VI. The Status-Quo and the Future Direction As of the 25th of September 2013 Ge’ez calendar (Abyssinian Calendar) or from 05, September 2020, the Ethiopia’s constitutionally required parliamentary period expires.

Theoretically, there won’t be a government in Ethiopia from this date onward. Despotic PM’s regime however claims it has postponed the election due to Covid-19 pandemic. These explanations never give enough justifications for the postponement of the election. We know that the postponement is a political plot of the regime to be able to put prominent political figures behind bars before holding any election in Ethiopia.

Therefore, the Ethiopia’s PM and his unionist henchmen have to masterminded the biggest plots that will have huge political consequences in order for them to have a good excuse to detain and keep key political figures behind bars. Hacaaluu Hundessa’s June 29, 2020 assassination by the government’s operatives and subsequent imprisonment of all Oromo opposition political figures and some unionist targets is this. Contrary to the former, recently the PM’s regime that is becoming illegal from September 05, 2020 has declared that it will hold an election in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic intensification in Ethiopia after ensuring all his opponents and potential threats are behind bars- and the country is under state of emergency.

Therefore, there will not be guarantee that the empire is going to move to the right direction. This is why the PM became desperate and attempts with military and police drama to show he is in control with his preparation for militarily silencing the mass as he illegally rules over the country of 115 million minus Tigray; the only region that has constitutionally conducted its election in a constitutionally required time frame.

VII. Conclusion and Recommendations The Sidama nation and the entire federalist forces have got excellent opportunity to push with their just cause forward. The PM’s despotic regime is on a weakest position as it is illegal. Although it uses its military muscles (until the gun turns on to him and chases him out of the country thus flees like Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam or until he gets captured like Mohamed Gadhafi and Sadam Hussein from the rats’ holes); the federalist forcers representing over 75% of the population and over 80% land mass can genuinely unite and exert their utmost pressure on a regime that is hell bent on illegally remaining in power.

Moreover, the traditional organisations of various nations must start their community organising plans and work to ensure peace and security, the running of administrations in their respective localities and regions; work in cooperation with their neighbouring regional or zonal nations. By creating their own traditional systems, the nations in Ethiopia must reject the illegal regime that is unconstitutionally determined to remain on power with the military forces.

It must be unambiguously clear to all that PP and its leadership from 05 September 2020 onward become illegal and remains so apart from Tigray’s national state until it calls for a genuine transitional arrangement. The promise must be honoured as per PM’s initial vows as this morally corrupt PM has assumed power in April 2018. At the time, he solemnly vowed to be a transitional leader and begged the peoples of Ethiopia to allow him doing so. From Monday, September 05, 2020 onwards Colonel Abiy is the same like any ordinary persons in Ethiopia until he is able to be re-elected after the end of the possible transitional period. Finally, the Sidama nation must demand the Sidama’s corrupt PP cadres who were installed by PM Abiy Ahmed’s regime to unconditionally stepdown and hand over power to the Sidama’s traditional leaders and SLM’s genuine members – who work in collaboration and cooperate with the nation’s neighbouring the nation as per my indicated advice. Federalist forces operating within Ethiopia and Diaspora must coordinate their effort and work hand in hand until the transitional arrangement materialises and smoothly facilitated.

All political forces, the concerned individuals and institutions must come together to take active and positive part to be able to add a positive input into the national dialogue and rearrangement of the country to be able to accommodate the yearning of its entire stakeholders for justice and equality. No stakeholder to be left out, thus all must work for peace and security of their respective localities and regions thereby contribute for the federated unity of the empire. The national army of the country, police forces as well and security apparatuses should ensure the rule of law and protect the entire nations and peoples of Ethiopia; and demand the current dictator to unconditionally step down for these forces to be able to assist the preparation for the transitional government and the involvement of all stakeholders to allow the future direction to be genuinely inclusive, just and fair to have the country all stakeholders call it theirs.

The last call is for the diehard unionists who are paving a way for possible disintegration of the empire they yearn to save. These groups in particular must stop thinking with their 10th century mentality instead agreeing to work hand in hand with all stakeholders to be able to create the country equal for all unlike their obdurate, unequal and misguided beliefs. Unhindered, the unionists inevitably push the subjects towards demanding their rights for a full decolonisation, as the Eritreans have done 28 years ago.

Only Meaningful Unity of All Federalist Forces May Save Ethiopia From The Likely hood of Disintegration.