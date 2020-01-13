“The root cause of political problems in Ethiopia is national oppression by the Ethiopian empire state and refusal by the state to respect the rights of oppressed peoples to self-determination.

The current Ethiopian regime has recognized in its constitution the right of self-determination with serious limitations imposed on the exercise of the right. The aspiration of the people to regain the fundamental freedom, which was snatched from them by brutal conquest, is supported by the principle enshrined in the UNO Charter and related international instruments.

The Oromo and other oppressed peoples are endowed with the right to decide the form of sovereignty they want, whether on their own or in a union with others on the basis of freely expressed consent of all concerned parties. Thus, the High Command of OLA believes that the protracted armed resistance is an act of self-defense exercised by the Oromo people against successive Ethiopian governments, including the current one, who forcibly deny their right to self-determination.” Humna ittisa ummata Oromoo kanatti duuluun diinummaa guddaa dha.

Warri har’a alagaaf harka reebaa jirtan, Humni kun shakkii malee akka bilisa sin baasu hubadha!!!

Humni kun HUMN ITTISA OROMOO ti; bira dhaabbadhaa!

HNN LIVE: | Qophi ABO fi Galma Barkumee.Amajjii 12,2020

HUBANNAA – Yeroo Hamtuu Akkasii Kana Ummatni Keenya Callisee Wal Ilaaluun Maaliifi Laataa? Obbo Badhaadhaa Dhaqqaboo fi Obbo Caalaa Hayiluu Wajjin Maree.

Brattoota Oromoo kanneen Kamisa dheengaddaa Y. Haramaayaa’rraa qabamanii hidhaamanii turan keessaa, barattoonni 89 ta’an, halkan edaa waajjira poolisii Magaalaa Haramaayaa’rraa fe’amuun, Finfinneetti darbaman | RSWO – Amajji 12, 2020- Voice of Independent Oromia



“Barii Finfinnee” sagantaa ABO Finfinneetti qophaa’ee irraatti artistoota oromoo “Tokkumma yaa ilmaan oromoo

Tokkumma..”



Akkanattan sibeeka lenca gachena sabaa

Konkolataan asii gadiittii argiitaan kun meeshaa guutuu waliin harkaa gootichaa waraanaa bilisummaa oromoo WBO galtee jirtii.

Gotichii waraanaa bilisummaa oromoo WBOn injiifanoolee bonsaa bonsaa galeemssaa jiraa yeroo dhihoottiis qabsoo bilisummaa oromoottii xummuraa akka godhuu ciichomiinan hojetaa jiraa !