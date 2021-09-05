The road between Ethiopia and Djibouti has been closed completely. The government forces said they made a huge progress in the war between South Gonder to North ‘and’ also said they are ruling many communities between Waldia and Debre-Tabor,.

The war is getting worse and the two sides are claiming victory.

Source. Amhara media corporation.

#Update: A war has started again in Garbo Ciise and its surrounding, the war between Canfare and Somalis. The Canfar army started the attack and they took the war on the Somali army in the outskirts of Garbo Ciise city and the war is going on ‘ both sides are serving each other heavy weapons.

#Update: The road between Ethiopia and Djibouti has been closed completely.

An angry Somali people blocked the road. Ethiopian mother said we are not Ethiopian, the Ethiopian soldier wanted to open the road. Afdam has been stopped from the train of ‘Somali civilians’ and they have stopped each other.

A heavy war is going on in the southern region of Wollo especially in Warebo region and its surrounding. There is a war between the Tigray forces and the armed forces.

The government forces said they took over some of the ‘ Warebo district and the strategic mountain s’ of Goha,.

The Tigrian army said they are in the ‘ Desie cabinet and they said they sent the elders to the city if they don’t leave the city safely. On the other hand the wars are going on in many regions of Amhara region and the war is increasing.

