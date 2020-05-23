Tarekegn Fufaa, the President of Haru Woreda Court in West Wellega Zone was assaulted by Oromia Special Force that was deployed recently to the area by the government.

The Oromia Special Force has been committing unparalleled human rights violations in Oromia. It is to be recalled that the four Wellega Zones have been under the illegal state of emergency. It is known that the independence of the judiciary is the hallmark democracy. However, the Ethiopian government has shown its unwillingness to take that path by putting undue influence on judges by its special forces.

#StopHarassingJudges

#EnsureIndepenceOfTheJudiciary

#StopHumanRightsViolation

#BringTheSpecialForcesToJustice

#FederalSupreme

#SupremeCourtofOromia

Via: Dábessá Gemelal

Jiraattoota aanaa Miyoo ganda Bokkuu Luboomaa kan ta’an maatii Bonayyaa Godaanaa komaandipoostiin aanaa Dhaas dhufee jimlaan hidhe.

Mr Bonaya Godana Family imprisoned by Dhas district command-post and cadire of Bilxiginna!

1. Nura Bonaya Godana

2. Dabbo Bonaya Godana

3. Tume Bonaya Godana

5. Adi Bonaya Godana

6. Elema Bonaya Godana

6. Dida Wario Godana