The pp government continued to keep these innocent political prisoners in jail.
They (i.e., 28 Oromo leaders, Micha Cirrii, and Lidetu Ayalew) have all been allowed bail. They are supposed to be released from police custody. The police have repeatedly defied the courts’ orders.
Such is the state of justice in Abiy’s Ethiopia. Such is the Rule of Law Abiy style.
This is how law is routinely weaponized and re-purposed for enacting political violence on critics of the Abiy’s dictatorship.
Nagaa fi Bilisummaa Oromoof!!
