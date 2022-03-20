The pope is a threat to Ethiopia and its believers. Deacon Daniel Kibret. I said years ago on a blog that this father is a threat to Ethiopia and its believers.

If they have forgotten, relatives and people with evil missionaries in America, they reflect on what is coming for them. Daniel Kibret.

Daniel Kibret Pusu is a lie that he has heard in the whole world media is a lie that we have seen burning from his life. What evidence do they have to tell.

Is it the one that the believers should believe in the palace’s power or is it the father who told the truth that we saw with our eyes? The link is below.