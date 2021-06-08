The Politics of Popular Resistance is back in Oromia! In full force!

Music is the greatest measure (polling) of public opinion in Oromo culture.

This Exclusively New Resistance song of Artist Galaana Gaaromsaa passed the One Million viewers mark in less than two days on a new YouTube page of this ‘new’ singer!

The singer titled the resistance song “ #We_Shall_See_Each_Other !” (double meaning) while the public, the viewers, titled it “ #Empty_Chair ” signifying the country’s lack of leadership under Prime Minister Abiy.

There is no doubt! This exclusively new resistance song heralded the return of politics of popular Resistance is back in Oromia, and among the Oromo people.

The Regime is also on notice! It is not missing it! It is rattled by this New Resistance Song! All the attack dogs of the regime are barking on social media and government media outlets!

In fact, the regimes top attack dogs were not simply remain rattled by it, they crossed the redlines, and suggested retaliation to attack the Artist!