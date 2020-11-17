The Peace Deals of the ’90s Are Breaking Down

Long-frozen conflicts in North Africa and the Caucasus are heating up again.

What does this mean for the U.S.? The new Biden administration has pledged to reengage U.S. foreign policy on conflicts and problems around the world, and take a broader view of U.S. interests, in contrast to the narrowly transactional approach of the Trump years. No administration every really knows, before it comes into office, what challenges it will face on the international stage, but it’s looking more likely that the reemergence of conflicts the world thought it had left behind 30 years ago may be among the bigger surprises Biden’s team will face.