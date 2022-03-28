The Oromia PP is committing a political suicide by inviting Faanno or Amhara special force to fight OLA.

When the Ethiopian government invited the Eritrean force to fight the TDF some people predicted that the next war will be between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Since Eritrea refused to withdraw her force from the Ethiopian soil that option is still in place if the Ethiopian government is courageous enough to protected its sovereighnty, which is not the case so far. The probablity is still high because we will never see off the intruders very soon.

The same is true for Faanno or Amhara special force who are hungry for territorial expantion even more than the Eritrean government. The Oromia PP may invite Faanno or Amhara special force gladly to fight agaist OLA.

However, it must be clear that as soon as they set their foot on the Oromian soil, they will begin to claim as their rist (property) every inch of land that they were dreaming to incorporate to their Kilil (state) be it Metekel, Wollagga or even the entire showa as we were used to hear from some of expantionist elements.

So both Eritrea and Ethiopia and Oromia PP and Amhara PP will be at each others throats sooner or later uless they respect the territorial integrity of the current federal states.

Oromo children in RIB started joining WBO.