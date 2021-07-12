The Oromia Liberation Front(OLF) is all ready, A strong military !!
The liberation of Oromia OLF started using the power cars of OLF is increasing day after day.
The nations under the black colonialism have consulted
Afmeer tv.
The Tigre who had a huge attack in Raya region especially in Alamata city and the areas which the Amhara army had been in the hands of the Amhara army. The Amharas have captured the first time with the Ethiopian Military. Raya and Welqati region come under the federal constitution of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional state had been arguing for a long time.
The situation of Ethiopia has not reached yet.
After heavy fighting in the RAAYA region that was sold out by the Amhara and the Tigre, the Tigre showed a car with the symbol of the Amhara self-governing army and they claim that they seized weapons and vehicles from the Amhara army.
The men are cowards. They are in a lonely place.
The Amharas who are protesting each other there is a serious war between the two owners of Ethiopia. They are Amharas and Tigre. There is fear in the prison and the bullets haven’t started yet.
