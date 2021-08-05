The Oromia Liberation Army (OLA) in big cities in Oromia!!
It is certain that Ethiopia will have a real change in Somalia. It is always said that serving the colonial administration.
The one he built in Somali state
In the capital city of Amhara region of Bahir Dar there is a lot of noise and armed forces that are going on in north Ethiopia at this time their power is going on in Amhara region especially in Wollo
It is impossible to predict the situation of Ethiopia will end up in the war day after day.
Afmeer tv.
Be the first to comment