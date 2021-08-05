The Oromia Liberation Army (OLA)  in  big cities in Oromia!!

August 5, 2021

The Oromia Liberation Army (OLA)  in  big cities in Oromia!!

It is certain that Ethiopia will have a real change in Somalia. It is always said that serving the colonial administration.
The one he built in Somali state

In the capital city of Amhara region of Bahir Dar there is a lot of noise and armed forces that are going on in north Ethiopia at this time their power is going on in Amhara region especially in Wollo

It is impossible to predict the situation of Ethiopia will end up in the war day after day.
Afmeer tv.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.