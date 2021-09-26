The Oromia Liberation Army OLA has trained many troops, some have been recruited and some have opened training for different ethnic groups, each of them is organizing an army and an ethnic group.
Afmeer tv.
September 26 2021
The Oromia Liberation Army OLA has recruited thousands of new troops in Oromia are mostly in the OLA army.
Who has support from the Oromo people
The colonialism is short
An additional video of the OLA that Oromia Liberation Army has recruited for training.
Congratulations
WBO graduates!
Onwards and upwards!
Bagaa gammaddan! Bagaa gammadnee!
The rebellion of liberation of Oromia ‘OLA’
Who said that thousands of their fighters have been arrested for training.
OLA ‘ is fighting with the government army ‘ while OLA is expanding itself ‘ in the whole Oromia region.
Anwar mohamed. Ogaadenia media Adama.
