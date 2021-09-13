The Oromia Liberation Army is operating ‘inside Oromia ‘ while fighting with the government and the Oromia administration.

OLA ‘ oy the federal government of Ethiopia recognizes terrorist organization ‘ will get huge support from ‘ Oromo civilians ‘ and in the last few weeks they will say that they have achieved important success, that’s how they made the speech.

On the other hand, the youth of Qerro closed some of the roads in the middle of that region while they are asking to release the prisoners of Oromo.

Anwar mohamed. Ogaadenia media Adama