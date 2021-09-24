The Oromia Liberation Army has liberated many districts in Oromia region! The liberation of Oromia OLF has left the flag of OLF and landed the flag of Ethiopia. Ethiopia previously was built on oppression and discrimination based on the black colonialism that happened in its poem. Afmeer tv.

Ogaadenia Media Adama.