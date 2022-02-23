The Oromia Liberation Army has captured 4 districts in Guji region of Oromia.

The army of OLA has been reported to have captured the districts of Wadera, Goro Dola, G ume Aldelo, and Seba Boro that are part of Guji’ region of Oromia region according to the residents.

The residents of the region said that the government has taken action against OLA. They also said that the security forces, federal police and regional special forces participated in the operation, but the location where the operation took place and where it took place. where the fighters of OLA are in different areas You are the best.

Negash Bulala, one of the leaders of the parliament elected from Guji district, said that the people living in the districts are under control by the OLA organization.

Negash said that the region has 18 districts out of four of them are insecure. The federal government and the regional government said that they are taking steps to liberate the areas under control by OLA.

The head of the government telecommunication of Guji region, Yohannes Olko, said that the security situation in that region is getting worse.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa