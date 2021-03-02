The new US Ambassador to the United Nations confirms that the United Nations Security Council will focus particularly on #Yemen and #Tigray at 11 March

Every year on 1 March, Ethiopians of all political persuasion try to articulate Ethiopia’s place in the world in light of Adwa. But what currency/meaning might Adwa have in contemporary Ethiopia and reports of Eritrean occupation, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, & weaponised rape?

Adwa is central to Ethiopia’s mythical sense of grandeur & its narrative of exceptionalism. For Ethiopia’s historically dominant group, Adwa is an expression of greatness. For the great majority of Ethiopians, the construction of Adwa as an expression of Ethiopia’s greatness is itself a kind of nostalgia for empire. For many, Adwa is either a total non-event or an event with a complex legacy. The debate today is a reflection of the country’s inability to come to terms with its past, to process its contested history & memory & chart a way forward