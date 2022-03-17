The mother of Comrade Lammi Benya was arrested by government Forces today.
[SBO-March 17,2022] The unlimited torture done on the family of Jal Lemmi Benya is notified.
Today March 17,2022, PP government armed forces went to the village of Jal Lemi Benya and arrested his mother, and the family announced that they set fire to their home. No one knows the situation of the mother of the nation.
Lemmi Benya’s sister Sara Benya from school It has been reported that she is arrested and suffering in prison till today. Comrade Lammi Benya is going for two years since he was jailed. In a very long time there are many prisons in different times. Today he is found in Burayu prison.
The problem that is happening to the family of Comrade Lemmi Benya is very saddening. This seems to be aimed at destroying families not only.
It is a crime to burn a village built with a long time old motherhood.
In general, the act done is unacceptable in any way.
Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo
The news that the Amhara region’s cross has made it clear that they have committed a crime on the relatives of Jal Dawud Ibsa.
SBO-BITESA 17,2022] According to SBO’s sources, the armed forces around Amhara Fano last time in Horro Guduru Wollega Ona Horro Buluk Kebele Gudina-Abuna, the relatives of HD-ABO Jal Dawud Ibsa killed 4 people.
– Mr. Lalise Shifaras Kumsa 60 years old elder
– Young Roba Firdisa Jabessa, 23 years old, a student of grade 12
– Student of grade 8 who is the Equality of Aboma’s campaign age 16
– The 30 year old Adanech Aboma Duresa was found in the murderers.
Sources have notified that 4 girls were taken by this group after days, yesterday March 16,2022 were released. And they are :
– Golden girl Lema Qalbessa age 23 students 12
– 19 years old girl Ilfe Shifera Kumsa, student of grade 11,
– Girl Lalise Tamara Assefa age 17 student grade 8 and
– The girl of Misgane Negasa Shifera is 26 years old, a student of grade 7
