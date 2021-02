The morons in the garrison city of ”Addis Ababa” believe, after they ”crush” Tigray and Oromo opposition, they can have the ”multi party democracy” they want.

According to their calculation, the spectrum will be wide enough to accommodate ”everyone”, from ‘left wing Ethiopianists’ such as the ”social justice” party called Ezema to ‘moderate right wing Ethiopianist’ Prosperity party to ‘right wing Ethiopiaists’ such as the Amhara party ABN.