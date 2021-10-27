The Moral of the Oromia Liberation Army is on a high level! News are reported that many soldiers are being attacked by the military and they are fighting.

There is no message about the rights of Ethiopia and it is not yet reached.

The Tigre army is going again in the outskirts of Dessie. Look at the army that gave themselves up. They don’t have shoes. That’s how the Ethiopian military ended.

When Amhara came to Dessie they started shouting and organizing the government’s hope. The federal government will defend you. It couldn’t move.