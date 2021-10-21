The legacy of dictatorial regimes. Muammar Gadhafi in one of his doomsday speeches vowed to hunt down the “Rats” referring to his opponents and vowed to burn Libya if he will not stay on power.

We have been observing the same trend in Ethiopia when the Peace Nobel laureate was calling his opponents the daytime hyenas, cancer, weeds, terrorists, juntas, Satan, Shane, bandas, መንጋ፣ ግሪሳ and many others.

Col. Abiy vowed to continue the air strike as shown in the link below and took the liberty of committing war crimes with impunity. As Daniel K. proposed to end the war soon, it is enough to drop 10 bombs on each towns in Tigray. Mekele received 2 and 8 bombs remained according to the PM’s adviser. https://www.facebook.com/100003067563046/posts/4211348818977329/?sfnsn=mo

Col. Abiy tested the west step by step before the bombardment of the heavily populated towns like Mekele. First, he bombed the town of Togoga on a market day and at least 43 civilians were killed. There was no meaningful reaction from the international community except expressing a diplomatic word “deep concern”.

Rape and sexual violence was used as a weapon of war. There was no reaction, which can stop this except expressing the same “deep concern”. Then using of a man made hunger as a weapon of war by blocking the humanitarian aid was applied. The US and EU threatened with sanction but still there was no meaningful intervention as it was done in Libya except expressing the same magic word “deep concern”.

Now the desperate regime started the last kick of the dying horse by bombarding the heavily populated town of Mekele. The same kind of bombardment took place in the stronghold of rebels in Wallaga but remained unnoticed due to internet blackout.

In general, there was no any meaningful international intervention to stop this genocidal war in Ethiopia. The regime knew that the UNSC is an impotent body because Russia and China vote against any decision proposed by the west. As a result, the west proved to be just a paper tiger as chairman Mao Zedong said in the 1950s. Dandana Bafkane