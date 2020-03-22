The leadership of Axum church takes the deadly coronavirus seriously and puts precaution measures to protect their faith community.

The leadership of Axum church takes the deadly coronavirus seriously and puts precaution measures to protect their faith community. This should be replicated across the country.
#SocialDistancing

Warri mootummaa qabu, Ogummaa qabu.
Kun biyya fagoo miti; Naannoo Tigiraay.
Mana amantaa biyya Tigraayitti tatamsa’ina dhukkuba koronaa hi’isuuf amantoonni haala kanaan walirraa fagaatanii of eeggannoo taasisaa jiru.

Addis Ababa University

This is totally unacceptable!!
Bulchiinsi Wallaggaa Yunivarsiitii labsii yeroo ammaa cabsuun guyyaa borii barattoota waggaa tokkoffaa qormaataaf teessisaa jira. Dhaamsa bulchiinsi Yunivarsiitichaa barsiisotaaf dhaame kunooti.

“Hello dears! Pls be informed that WU has sent final exam schedule for fresh UG students which starts tomorrow. So check your schedule from secretary office and avail yourself for invigilation accordingly!”

“Release Oromo political prisoners because they have committed no crimes except they are proud Oromos. Being proud Oromos should not be criminalized by the neo-nafxanya state of Abiy Ahmed and his agents.” Asafa Jalata

COVID-19 Resource in Afaan Oromo (accredited translation) – Please share widely!
#ReconnectTheWestETH

