The latest situation in the border between Sudan and Ethiopia. Abdale hamdok ‘ Sudan prime minister has just reached the capital of South Sudan ‘ of Juba ‘ where he talks about the relationship between the two countries and the leaders of South Sudan and the first president of that country Mr. Salvakir . The tension of the river niil ‘ is calling itself ‘ the countries of water bonding ‘ Egypt and Sudan ‘ is fighting hard between the countries of East Africa ‘ as it would be separated. Via: Ogaadenia Media

We have ‘ hundreds of millions of people ‘ and it’s wealth.

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed was talking to the media who sent a message to the Ethiopian public. And he said it.

While we know that the wealth we have is hundred million citizens we have to respect each other together and stand together and change Ethiopia.