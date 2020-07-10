The Jewel Case: Ethiopia, Boredom, Poor Ol’ Bert Jansch, Etc.

This week, we’ll be saying goodbye to Johnny Mandel, Ennio Morricone, and Hachalu Handessa, giving birthday salutes to Bon Scott and a host of others, and just generally roaming ALL OVER the musical map: Buzzcocks, Peggy Lee, Bert Jansch, Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, Erykah Badu, Wes Montgomery, and a BUNCH more.

HOUR 1

1. Jimmy Dawkins- Triple Trebles

2. The Kills- Sour Cherry

3. Ennio Morricone- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (RIP)

4. Johnny Mandel- Suicide Is Painless (RIP)

5. Chet Baker- Tommyhawk

6. AC/DC- Jailbreak (HB Bon Scott)

7. The Jimi Hendrix Experience- Manic Depression (HB Mitch Mitchell)

8. The Raconteurs- Broken Boy Soldier (HB Jack White)

9. Soft Cell- Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go? (HB Marc Almond)

10. The Supremes- These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ (HB Lee Hazlewood)

11. Warren Zevon- Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner

12. Television- Marquee Moon

HOUR 2

13. Omar- High Heels (ft. the Hidden Jazz Quartet)

14. Mulatu Astatke- Yekermo Sew

15. Hachalu Hundessa- Sijajoon Koo (RIP)

16. Robert Plant & the Strange Sensation- Another Tribe

17. Aerosmith- Same Old Song and Dance

18. The Ruts- In A Rut

19. The Clash- I’m So Bored With the U.S.A.

20. Buzzcocks- Boredom

21. Iggy Pop- I’m Bored

22. Peggy Lee- Is That All There Is?

23. James Brown- That’s Life

24. Led Zeppelin- Your Time Is Gonna Come/Black Mountain Side

25. Bert Jansch- Blackwaterside

26. Simon & Garfunkel- Anji/Somewhere They Can’t Find Me

HOUR 3

27. The Damned- Melody Lee

28. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant- Satanic Boom Boom Head

29. The Red Devils- Goin’ To The Church

30. Fantastic Negrito- Bad Guy Necessity

31. Erykah Badu- Penitentiary Philosophy

32. Booker T. & The M.G.’s- Burnt Biscuits

33. Al Green- Simply Beautiful

34. Suga Bang Bang- Don’t Test/Wu Stallion

35. Koffee- Raggamuffin

36. Yellowman- Zungguzungguguzungguzeng

37. Wes Montgomery- West Coast Blues

38. Elbow- Any Day Now

Join Tod Weidner on Thursday, 8-11pm for The Jewel Case, a weekly celebration of all manner of musical goodness: Deep cuts. Old favorites. New favorites. Future favorites. All genres, all eras- it’s all fair game, from everywhere and everywhen, for everyone.