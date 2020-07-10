The Jewel Case: Ethiopia, Boredom, Poor Ol’ Bert Jansch, Etc.
This week, we’ll be saying goodbye to Johnny Mandel, Ennio Morricone, and Hachalu Handessa, giving birthday salutes to Bon Scott and a host of others, and just generally roaming ALL OVER the musical map: Buzzcocks, Peggy Lee, Bert Jansch, Thee Michelle Gun Elephant, Erykah Badu, Wes Montgomery, and a BUNCH more.
HOUR 1
1. Jimmy Dawkins- Triple Trebles
2. The Kills- Sour Cherry
3. Ennio Morricone- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (RIP)
4. Johnny Mandel- Suicide Is Painless (RIP)
5. Chet Baker- Tommyhawk
6. AC/DC- Jailbreak (HB Bon Scott)
7. The Jimi Hendrix Experience- Manic Depression (HB Mitch Mitchell)
8. The Raconteurs- Broken Boy Soldier (HB Jack White)
9. Soft Cell- Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go? (HB Marc Almond)
10. The Supremes- These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ (HB Lee Hazlewood)
11. Warren Zevon- Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner
12. Television- Marquee Moon
13. Omar- High Heels (ft. the Hidden Jazz Quartet)
14. Mulatu Astatke- Yekermo Sew
15. Hachalu Hundessa- Sijajoon Koo (RIP)
16. Robert Plant & the Strange Sensation- Another Tribe
17. Aerosmith- Same Old Song and Dance
18. The Ruts- In A Rut
19. The Clash- I’m So Bored With the U.S.A.
20. Buzzcocks- Boredom
21. Iggy Pop- I’m Bored
22. Peggy Lee- Is That All There Is?
23. James Brown- That’s Life
24. Led Zeppelin- Your Time Is Gonna Come/Black Mountain Side
25. Bert Jansch- Blackwaterside
26. Simon & Garfunkel- Anji/Somewhere They Can’t Find Me
HOUR 3
27. The Damned- Melody Lee
28. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant- Satanic Boom Boom Head
29. The Red Devils- Goin’ To The Church
30. Fantastic Negrito- Bad Guy Necessity
31. Erykah Badu- Penitentiary Philosophy
32. Booker T. & The M.G.’s- Burnt Biscuits
33. Al Green- Simply Beautiful
34. Suga Bang Bang- Don’t Test/Wu Stallion
35. Koffee- Raggamuffin
36. Yellowman- Zungguzungguguzungguzeng
37. Wes Montgomery- West Coast Blues
38. Elbow- Any Day Now
Join Tod Weidner on Thursday, 8-11pm for The Jewel Case, a weekly celebration of all manner of musical goodness: Deep cuts. Old favorites. New favorites. Future favorites. All genres, all eras- it’s all fair game, from everywhere and everywhen, for everyone.
