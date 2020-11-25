THE INTERNATION COMMUNITY HAS A FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO STOP CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY IN ETHIOPIA
RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT DOES NOT NEED PERMISSION FROM THOSE WHO PUT HUMAN LIVES UNDER RISK OF CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND GENOCIDE. IT IS AN OBLIGATION OF THE INDIVIDUAL MEMBER STATE OF UN
We must remember that in mid-1994, over 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutu were killed in the Rwandan genocide before the international community takes necessary measures. Because of not responding fast on time the international community utterly failed to prevent and stop this atrocity.
Therefore, to avoid the same mistake happen, we urge the international community, first of all, the UN Security Council to act fast before it is too late.
WHAT IS R2P?
1. The Responsibility to Protect – known as R2P – is an international norm that seeks to ensure that the international community never again fails to halt the mass atrocity crimes of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.
2. The responsibility to protect embodies a political commitment to end the worst forms of violence and persecution. It seeks to narrow the gap between Member States’ pre-existing obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law and the reality faced by populations at risk of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.
SEE THE MEMBERS STATE AGREEMENT:
2005 World Summit Outcome Document
Paragraphs on the Responsibility to Protect
138. Each individual State has the responsibility to protect its populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. This responsibility entails the prevention of such crimes, including their incitement, through appropriate and necessary means. We accept that responsibility and will act in accordance with it. The international community should as appropriate, encourage and help States to exercise this responsibility and support the United Nations in establishing an early warning capability.
139. The international community, through the United Nations, also has the responsibility to use appropriate diplomatic, humanitarian, and other peaceful means, in accordance with Chapters VI and VIII of the Charter, to help protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity. In this context, we are prepared to take collective action, in a timely and decisive manner, through the Security Council, in accordance with the Charter, including Chapter VII, on a case-by-case basis and in cooperation with relevant regional organizations as appropriate, should peaceful means be inadequate and national authorities manifestly fail to protect their populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. We stress the need for the General Assembly to continue consideration of the responsibility to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity and its implications, bearing in mind the principles of the Charter and international law. We also intend to commit ourselves, as necessary and appropriate, to helping States build capacity to protect their populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity and to assisting those which are under stress before crises and conflicts break out.
140. We fully support the mission of the Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide.
ዘር ለዘር ኣፋጭተው ስልጣናቸው ለማራዘም ሲሉ የሀው ጥላቻ ሰብከው እያዘመቱ ነው
It is very clear why war has been taking place in Ethiopia.It is called “a law enforcement campaign” but in reality it does not. Literally, it is a war that aims to destabilize the existing nations building, and regain a failed nation building that had been started by Minilik and Hailesilasie.
The intention or motive behind this brutal war is to build one nation( homogenous nation that may be characterized by one language and one culture).It was officially failed by 1974 and again buried by 1991. Abiy’s official war is to continue unitary Ethiopia that was faded and buried by nations’revolt and struggle.
Ethiopia: OMN Breaking News የቄሮ የትግል ጥሪ: “ወገኖቻችን ሲገደሉ ዝም ብለን አናይም” | Ethiopian war today 24/11/2020
“The targeting of Tigrayan military officers in foreign peacekeeping and military operations comes amid rising fears that an Ethiopian government offensive against Tigrayan rebels inside Ethiopia could devolve into ethnic cleansing, with atrocities reported on both sides. The human rights watchdog Amnesty International recently issued a report detailing “the massacre of a very large number of civilians” in northern Ethiopia earlier this month, allegedly by groups loyal to the Tigrayan forces, in a grim harbinger of violence to come. Meanwhile, refugees fleeing the violence said they were targeted because they were Tigrayan”
The Ethiopian government has prepared weapons to launch an offensive by Wednesday if the Tigray People’s Liberation Front fails to surrender. Is a bloodbath inevitable? – Senior lecturer in Law at Keele University, Awol Allo, shares the latest updates regarding the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.
ወይለይ ከምዚ ውን ኢሉ ነይሩ ድዩ
እቲ ህዝቢ ግን ስቅ ኢሉ ድዩ ዘጣቅዕ በቃ ጨብጨብ
ህዝቢ ትግራይ ሞ ክጭፍለቃልካ ኣይትሕሰቦ መሽረፈትዋይ!
